Photo Credit: capital street fx from Pixabay

Many Tesla and other electric vehicles are being shipped to Israel to avoid an impending increase in purchase tax.

The largest shipment of Tesla vehicles ever sent to Israel arrived at Ashdod Port on Tuesday. The consignment includes slightly more than 2,500 Model 3 sedans.

Advertisement



A quarter of the vehicles are destined for Israeli leasing companies.

A similar-sized shipment is due to arrive in Ashdod in the coming weeks. Both batches are from Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

The massive imports are timed to beat the January increase in Israel’s purchase tax on electric vehicles from 10% to 20%.

Over the next few weeks, 10,000-12,000 electric cars of various brands are expected to arrive in Israel, primarily from China.