Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah
At the scene of a terror attack at the Shuafat crossing on Oct. 8, 2022

David Morell, the IDF soldier who was shot and wounded on October 8th, in the Shuafat terror attack in which Noa Lazar was murdered was released from the hospital this week. The soldier arrived at the hospital in critical condition from the attack.

Tamar Aharon, the 13-year-old girl who was shot in the head in Kiryat Arba by Arab gunfire on November 3rd, has been released from Hadassah hospital on Wednesday. The hospital reports that she is in good condition.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBe My Guest
Next articleIsrael Receives Largest-Ever Shipment of Tesla Cars
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...