Tesla Model S

The number of electric vehicles delivered to Israel spiked this year, making up 5.2% of all car sales.

According to a report by the Israeli business daily Globes on Thursday, some 6,900 electric cars were delivered to Israel between January and May.

The rise came despite a 12% drop in car deliveries this year due to supply chain problems.

Sources in Israel’s auto industry told Globes that there is a backlog of more than 12,000 electric car orders and that by the end of the year, they should make up 8% of new car sales.

Next January, the purchase tax on electric cars will increase by 10% and apply to orders delayed from 2022.

