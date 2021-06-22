Photo Credit: Matty Stern/US Embassy Tel Aviv / US EMBASSY TEL AVIV HANDOUT

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were in Tel Aviv last week to check out selected startups that are in the “growth” stage.

The six startups that caught their eyes were SafeBreach, Semperis, Rox Financial, Sharegain, Utilis and Perimeter81; all are in the fields of fintech, utilities and cybersecurity.

The two men plus two senior advisers were hosted by Maverick Ventures Israel, founded in 2013 by Yaron Carni and run by managing partner Michel Abadi. Maverick Ventures Israel currently has 36 companies in its portfolio.

The two former Trump administration officials were evaluating investment potential for a new investment fund they are planning.

The upcoming “Liberty Strategic Fund” will be backed by sovereign wealth funds from Gulf nations in the region.

Among the sectors to be targeted for investment are financial technology and entertainment, as well as others, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Friedman and Mnuchin plan to establish an office in Tel Aviv for the new investment fund. They will also consider investment in cybersecurity, finance and network solutions, the Hebrew-language Calcalist reported.