Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

A plan promoted by the Municipality of Givatayim and the staff of the Engineering Department and the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal accompanied by the Administration for Urban Renewal for the addition of 2,800 housing units, 30-story towers mixing residential, commercial, and employment uses, bicycle paths and open spaces, in the city has been approved.

Givatayim is part of the Gush Dan region, and is located just east of Tel Aviv.

Out of all the housing units, about 700 will be tiny apartments with a maximum size of 45 square meters and about 1,000 housing units will be small apartments with a maximum size of 75 square meters.

The development will cover an area of approximately 250 dunams (65 acres) and is located in the area between Ben Gurion Street in the east, Raines Street in the south, Sirkin Street and the Railway Workers’ Neighborhood in the north and Bereishit, HaMalot and Sirkin Streets in the west.

Also, in the heart of the old railway workers’ neighborhood, the plan preserves a historical texture from the beginning of the city, including first homes, the water pool and the kurkar ridge, while increasing the open space in this part and turning it into a neighborhood focal point.

The plan places emphasis on upgrading the public space, among other things, by widening Ben Gurion Street in favor of pedestrian traffic, while reducing parking standards and adding bicycle lanes, thus creating pleasant streets for walking.