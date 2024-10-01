Photo Credit: courtesy, MDA

The IDF Home Front Command tightened restrictions on communities in central Israel on Tuesday following a long-range missile attack on Gush Dan, including Tel Aviv and surrounds, that wounded two and caused severe anxiety in others.

Hezbollah Rockets Fall in Central Israel, One Injured

Advertisement





Gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 30 participants outdoors and 300 participants indoors. Schools remain in session as long as adequate shelter can be reached in time by students, teachers and staff.

Northern Israelis have been living with these restrictions, off and on, for nearly a year.

Three long-range missiles were fired at the region on Tuesday morning; two two people sustained shrapnel wounds. One of the missiles landed along Highway 444, near Israel’s main north-south Highway 6.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah reported that medics treated a 54-year-old bus driver (Superbus Route 969) with moderate injuries and a 31-year-old private vehicle driver with minor wounds before they were evacuated to nearby Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikva.

The bus driver had shrapnel wounds to his head and chest. Several other people at the scene suffered severe anxiety.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization said in a statement following the attack that its operatives fired a “barrage of Fadi-4 missiles” at the base where the IDF’s Unit 8200 intelligence unit is located, and at Mossad headquarters.

Share this article on WhatsApp: