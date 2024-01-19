Photo Credit: Pexels from Pixabay

The number of Israelis absent from their jobs due to the ongoing war in Gaza – whether because they are in military reserve duty or because of temporary layoffs due to the situation – dropped again in the month of December.

In the month of December about 285,000 employed people in Israel – approximately 7% of the workforce – were absent from their jobs due reasons related to the war in Gaza.

This marked a 29% decrease in the number of people absent from work due to the war in the month of November which was about 400,000 – approx. 9% of the workforce.

It was almost a 50% decrease from the number of people absent from work due to the war in the month of October which was about – approx. 18% of the workforce.

Of all the people absent from their jobs in December 132,000 – about 18% of the total – were unemployed due to the reduction of business activity in the sectors where they work.