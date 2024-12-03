Photo Credit: Pixabay
illustrative

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. has won a tender from the Israeli Ministry of Defense to supply Multi-Purpose satellite communication Terminals (MPTs) for mobile and stationary ground platforms, valued at approximately $9.1 million. The systems are scheduled for delivery during 2025.

The company is a global provider of maritime and airborne SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne audio management systems.

Advertisement


“This strategic win represents a significant milestone for Orbit, reinforcing our position as a trusted technology partner for defense organizations worldwide,” Orbit CEO Daniel Eshchar said.

“The advanced multi-purpose terminals will provide the Israeli Defense Forces with superior satellite connectivity across various platforms.

This order, combined with our recent selection by VIASAT to develop next-generation terminals for their Viasat 3 satellites and additional orders from the Ministry of Defense, validates our technological leadership in the global SATCOM market.”

Orbit’s line of Multi-Purpose Terminals, including the MPT-30 and MPT-46, can be installed on a variety of mobile platforms and roll-on/roll-off applications, ensuring seamless broadband connectivity in even the most challenging terrains.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleCeasefires; The Jacob-Esau Dynamic – The Jewish Truth Bomb [audio]
Next article
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR