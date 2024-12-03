Photo Credit: Pixabay

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. has won a tender from the Israeli Ministry of Defense to supply Multi-Purpose satellite communication Terminals (MPTs) for mobile and stationary ground platforms, valued at approximately $9.1 million. The systems are scheduled for delivery during 2025.

The company is a global provider of maritime and airborne SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne audio management systems.

“This strategic win represents a significant milestone for Orbit, reinforcing our position as a trusted technology partner for defense organizations worldwide,” Orbit CEO Daniel Eshchar said.

“The advanced multi-purpose terminals will provide the Israeli Defense Forces with superior satellite connectivity across various platforms.

This order, combined with our recent selection by VIASAT to develop next-generation terminals for their Viasat 3 satellites and additional orders from the Ministry of Defense, validates our technological leadership in the global SATCOM market.”

Orbit’s line of Multi-Purpose Terminals, including the MPT-30 and MPT-46, can be installed on a variety of mobile platforms and roll-on/roll-off applications, ensuring seamless broadband connectivity in even the most challenging terrains.

