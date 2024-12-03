Photo Credit: courtesy, Eco Wave Power

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and the municipal company Atarim, in collaboration with Eco Wave Power and EDF Renewables Israel, is set to launch Israel’s first pilot station for generating electricity from sea waves this Thursday (Dec. 5), at Warehouse 2 at the Jaffa Port.

The project combines innovation, sustainability, and the challenges of climate change, the municipality said in a statement.

“The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, through its Environmental and Sustainability Authority, is a member of C40, an international network of cities committed to reducing the effects of the climate crisis and greenhouse gas emissions. It reports annually to CDP, achieving an improved rating of A- this year.

“Supporting innovative technologies to reduce emissions is a key part of the city’s initiatives, including the launch of this pioneering facility,” the municipality said.

The launch is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing sustainable energy.

Developed by the Israeli company Eco Wave Power, the station was built in collaboration with EDF Renewables Israel, supported by the Chief Scientist of the Ministry of Energy and Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality. The power station is recognized as “pioneering technology” by the Ministry of Energy.

This is the first time that electricity generated from sea waves will power Israel’s national grid, an historic milestone in the country’s renewable energy progress. Located at the Atarim Blue Economy Innovation Hub in Jaffa Port, the facility operates alongside other advanced marine technologies.

Eco Wave Power is a NASDAQ-listed company holding 18 patents for innovative wave energy technologies. In addition to the Jaffa pilot station, the company is planning projects in the Port of Los Angeles with Shell and in Porto, Portugal, where its first commercial station will be built.

The system creates power floaters connected to existing marine structures like breakwaters and piers. These floaters rise and fall with the waves, powering a hydraulic motor and generator located onshore. The system includes smart controls that lift the floaters out of the water during storms to prevent damage.

The project is led by Eco Wave Power founder and CEO Inna Braverman, a graduate of the “Women for Climate” program.

