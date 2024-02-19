Photo Credit: Judgefloro / WIkimedia / Public Domain

Unilever has announced it will freeze its planned price hike on products in Israel.

The company announced last month that it was raising the price of its chocolate and ice cream products, “due to the rise in cocoa and sugar prices” while reducing the package size on items such as Klik, Nishnushim and Kariot.

Advertisement





Prices Rise on Israeli Carambo, Magnum Ice Cream, Klik Chocolate

However, the company announced following negotiations between Economy Minister Nir Barkat (Likud) and Unilever that price hikes in Israel are to be suspended at least until October 1st and “as long as the state of emergency in Israel continues.”

In addition, there will be sales on the company’s products in preparation for Purim, Passover and Independence Day, the company said.

Israelis were slated to pay up to 15 percent more on Magnum, Carambo and Kalil ice creams; however, the average price hike was expected to be 9.7 percent, with retailers expected to pass the cost on to their customers.