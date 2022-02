Photo Credit: The Ari Fuld Project

The Ari Fuld Project partnered with Our Brother’s Keeper to help provide the Hagmar Etzion IDF Reserves Unit in Gush Etzion with 270 winter jackets. This IDF reservist unit has been serving day and night, rain and shine, in the freezing cold over the past month.

The Ari Fuld Project has also just launched a new project to purchase 600 jackets for Ari Fuld’s paratrooper reserves unit. Ari’s paratrooper unit wants to honor Ari and have him continue to inspire his fellow soldiers.