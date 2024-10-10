Photo Credit: Ari Fuld

This week is the 6th Yahrzeit of Ari Fuld hy”d, who was murdered by a teenage Arab terrorist, in Gush Etzion on 2018. JewishPress.com brings our readers a live broadcast of The Ari Fuld Project annual Lion of Zion Awards Ceremony, honoring Ari’s memory and continuing his projects and legacy.

The broadcast begins at 10:30 AM NY time, and 5:30 PM Israel time.



This year the organization is honoring those who helped the project support IDF soldiers and displaced Israelis.

Advertisement





In Pirkei Avot (Ethics of our Fathers 2:5) Rabbi Hillel said, “In a place where there are no men, strive to be a man.” This past year has been especially challenging for the people of Israel. When critical components of the army and society failed, Jews from Israel and the Diaspora stepped up and stepped in to take on the burden.

“Dozens of those incredible people who helped us support our IDF soldiers and displaced Israelis” are being honored by the organization for their efforts. “If there’s anyone that exemplified Ari’s teachings this past year, it is certainly these worthy recipients.”

The Lion of Zion Award is presented to worthy Zionist activists who exemplify the values and ideals that Ari lived and promoted: Love for the Torah combined with building, defending and protecting the Land and People of Israel.

Share this article on WhatsApp: