The second annual Ari Fuld ‘Lion of Zion’ Prize is being awarded this evening by the Ari Fuld Project launched in Ari’s memory. Each year, the prize is awarded to a worthy Zionist activist who exemplifies the values and ideals that Ari lived by and promoted: Love for Torah, combined with building and defending the Land and the People of Israel.



In life, Ari was an Israeli American activist, a world-renown Zionist advocate, a husband and father of four. A reserve paratroop fighter in the IDF, a rabbi, an outreach expert, a fundraiser for projects to help IDF soldiers. The list goes on and on.

And yet, the life of this vibrant human being was cut short by a 16-year-old bloodthirsty Palestinian Authority terrorist, who stabbed Ari in the back over and over as he stood outside a supermarket at the Gush Etzion Junction shopping complex. With his last life’s blood, Ari chased and shot the terrorist, along with a second armed civilian, stopping the killer from robbing others’ lives on that day.

It has been five years since that horrible day.

The ARI FULD PROJECT was launched in Ari’s memory and each year awards a prize to a worthy Zionist activist. This is what the ARI FULD PROJECT means to those who have been helped.

