Photo Credit: The Ari Fuld Project

The prize from the first annual Ari Fuld Lion of Zion Prize, awarded in September 2022 to Arugot Farm co-founders Ari Abramowitz and Jeremy Gimpel, was presented on Tuesday in all its gleaming glory at the Arugot Farm.

The Ari Fuld Project partnered with the One Israel Fund, thanks to Eve Harow, to purchase a brand-new ATV that would meet the needs of Ari and Jeremy on their expanding farm.

The Arugot Farm and Retreat Center, a breathtaking oasis perched atop a nearly barren mountain ridge overlooking the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea, is located at the southeastern tip of Gush Etzion.

Ari and Jeremy and their partners Roni Moshe and Yossi Leavitt, began building the farm in 2020. It’s been a careful, methodical process, with more tools needed to expand the farm even further.

That problem was solved, at least in part, by Tuesday’s presentation, when Ari Fuld’s widow Miriam and other Ari Fuld Project officials presented Ari and Jeremy with a new Can-Am Traxter ATV.

The vehicle is intended to help them develop a brand new farm on a massive stretch of land that leads down to the Dead Sea.

The new ATV will help Ari and Jeremy work the farms and guard the land.

We wish them much health and success!

The Ari Fuld Project has begun the search for next year’s recipients.