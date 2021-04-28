Photo Credit: Courtesy: United Hatzalah

On Sunday, May 2nd, United Hatzalah will host their 2nd annual telethon event, ‘Saving Lives Sunday’. The online streaming event will share stories and testimonials regarding the impact that the organization, the donors, and the more than 6000 volunteers have in Israel and around the world.



This annual telethon kicks off on May 2nd, at 1 p.m. EST, and will feature Jay Leno, Rona-Lee Shimon, Elon Gold, and Broadway sensation Adam Kantor, as well as other prominent celebrities and community voices who will come together with the people who have been rescued by the volunteers to share stories and songs in support of United Hatzalah of Israel’s continuous lifesaving mission. The event will highlight the incredible will to save lives that permeate the entire organization and is shared by each and every volunteer.

“Saving Lives Sunday will honor Israel’s most dedicated first responders and will celebrate a full year since Eli Beer’s recovery from Covid-19, which almost claimed his life a year ago,” said Mark Gerson, Co-Founder, and Chairman of United Hatzalah of Israel.

“Together, we declare 2021 as the Year of the Volunteer. We will tell their stories about how they as first responders weathered COVID, how many lost their jobs, the strain that the pandemic placed on them and their families, and in spite of all that, how they persevered and continued to deliver lifesaving support for their friends, their neighbors, and all of the people of Israel, Jewish, Muslim, Christian, and Druze. The volunteers and their stories are an inspiration to us all and the heart of this incredible event.”

“Saving Lives Sunday” will broadcast live on a dedicated website, www.SavingLivesSunday.org, as well as on Youtube. With the goal of raising more than $2 million. Donors will be able to choose to donate any amount or sponsor an entire day of lifesaving in honor of any occasion. IsraelRescue.org provides a detailed summary of how every dollar is allocated for each and every donation.

The event will also form the launch of the organization’s of its 2021 campaign, Year of the Volunteer. The year-long campaign will act as a showcase and celebration of United Hatzalah’s volunteers. The inspiring stories of the volunteers, their diverse backgrounds, and heartwarming testimonials from those whose lives they save will be featured at IsraelRescue.org to inspire the community and shed light on the many ways volunteers get involved, give back, and save lives.

Through this campaign, United Hatzalah aims to elevate the purpose behind each volunteer. From the ambucycle drivers and trained EMS personnel who are first to respond to a cry for help, to those who work behind the scenes to ensure that all of the first-responders are equipped with the supplies they need.

These are people who put their lives on hold and make themselves available 24/7 and 365 days a year. These are the volunteers who are the core of the organization. They are the helping hands that save and transform the lives of many when seconds matter most. They come from all backgrounds: Religious and secular, Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, and Bedouin – all who share the common goal of saving a life when seconds matter most.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of what we do at United Hatzalah and we couldn’t think of a better way to honor their individual contributions and sacrifices than by sharing their stories and purpose-driven efforts behind the lives we save,” said Eli Beer, Founder and President of United Hatzalah. “We are excited to dedicate this year to our volunteers and we’ve created a platform for people to see the impact United Hatzalah has on the lives of our volunteers and the community as a whole.”

To learn more about the Year of The Volunteer, Saving Lives Sunday, and to donate please visit IsraelRescue.org and follow #SavingLivesSunday.