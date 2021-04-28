<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sUpICmgvIME?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Arieh King, the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem discusses the ongoing Ramadan Riots which are primarily centered around the Old City of Jerusalem. He explained the connection between current round of Muslim violence and the Palestinian Authority elections, as well as the steps the Jerusalem municipality is taking to try to reduce the violence.

King said that the majority of Arabs in eastern Jerusalem are publicly opposed to the violence by their co-religionists, which is hurting them financially, and that might help calm down the situation sooner than expected.