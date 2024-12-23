Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

Israelis across the country are preparing to celebrate the imminent eight-day holiday of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights.

Bakeries have been displaying their patisserie prowess with elaborately decorated sufganiot (Hanukkah doughnuts) for weeks, and supermarkets are restocking their supplies of potatoes (for latkes – fried potato pancakes) almost daily to keep up with the demand.

Though Israel is still going through a challenging time, festive displays and holiday markets are appearing in nearly every city, town and village in the country.

“While the holidays will be celebrated a bit differently this year, it is heartwarming to see the Israeli community come together to still provide a festive experience for locals and visitors alike,” said Dina Orenbach, Consul-Director, Western Region, Israel Ministry of Tourism.

“Israel is steeped in religious history, which makes it an incredibly popular place to visit . . . While many visitors have put their travel plans on pause, there are still ways to keep Israel in heart and mind this holiday season.”

Here’s a sample of some of the holiday events taking place across the country:

Winter Dreams Light Festival at Jerusalem Botanical Gardens

On display now through January 2025, running Sunday through Thursday evenings, the Winter Dreams Light Festival boasts one of the world’s largest light sculpture exhibitions. The European-style winter market, set in the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, features one million eco-friendly LED lights and food booths with creations by the country’s renowned chefs.

Jerusalem Candle Lighting Tours

Throughout Hanukkah, beautiful menorahs light up Jerusalem’s Old City. Visitors and locals will walk the streets to enjoy the traditional Jerusalem neighborhoods with paths illuminated by locals’ Hanukkah candles.

Yafo (Jaffa) Illuminates the Night

• Designed by the ‘CityPeloton’ studio, the large menorah invites children to walk through and discover surprises like walkie-talkies, a button to change the menorah’s colors and even a periscope offering a view of the Jaffa coastline. Located at the Jaffa promenade, this installation will be available for viewing until January 5, 2025.

• Greeting visitors and locals to Jaffa from Dec. 16 – 29 at the corner of Yefet Street and Tzvi Tzur Street and at Wolfson Square, colorful illuminated dreidels will be displayed in celebration of Hanukkah.

And finally, the traditional gigantic Western Wall Hanukkah Menorah has been set up and is ready to be lit every night of the holiday as well, along with menorahs at every IDF base and outpost.

