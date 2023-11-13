Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Hamas terrorists continue to attack IDF soldiers from civilian sites in Gaza, most prominently from the hospitals where medical aid has for years apparently played second fiddle to military priorities.

A dramatic shootout between Hamas terrorists and Israeli military personnel took place Monday at Gaza City’s Al-Quds Hospital.

Advertisement





Watch the action.

Just one day earlier, at Shifa Hospital, the terror group prevented medical personnel from receiving 300 liters of badly-needed fuel from the IDF and stole it for themselves.

But on Monday, during the operations carried out by the combat team of the IDF’s 188th Brigade, Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli soldiers with RPG fire and small arms fire from the direction of the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City.

The combat team of the 188th Brigade included armored, engineering, infantry troops.

The attack was carried out by a terrorist squad that had embedded itself within a group of civilians at the entrance of the hospital. IDF soldiers spotted the squad with two RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) launchers, hiding among the civilians.

Some of the civilians were seen leaving the hospital building — but other terrorists who came out of adjacent buildings hid among them and joined the attack.

After the terrorists fired their RPGs (they managed to damage one IDF tank), they returned to hide in the hospital.

With the assistance of the Air Force, the IDF soldiers returned fire, shelling the sources of the attack.

Some 21 terrorists were killed during the shootout. There were no casualties to Israeli forces.

“This incident is another example of Hamas’ continued abuse of civilian structures, including hospitals, to carry out attacks,” the IDF commented.