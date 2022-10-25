Photo Credit: Ayelet Shaked's Facebook

Jewish Home MK Ayelet Shaked clarified to Israeli voters on Tuesday night that she intends to continue her run in the country’s upcoming elections next week.

Speaking live in a new conference broadcast on her Facebook page, Shaked noted her decade in public life, saying “I have sacrificed my life to serve the country.

“I am running until the end,” she said.

“I am proud of whom I am and the path I am taking… I don’t ask for shortcuts, and I think people are “returning home and are demanding the presence of [our party] on the ballot,” she said.

“No one succeeds without facing challenges… I am not giving up. I am not raising my hands [in surrender],” she continued.

“All the polls say the right bloc still does not have enough votes to take control. If we enter the Knesset, we will add [at least] three more seats — enough to raise that number to 61 or 62 [enough to put the right back in power],” she said, citing a Channel 13 election poll published Tuesday.

“Without Jewish Home, Bibi won’t have a government… we are continuing to the end. With the help of God and you, we will succeed.”