Photo Credit: Alain Bachellier

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist Salah Hamouri was deported Sunday at 6 AM to France following the decision two weeks ago of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to revoke his residency in Israel.

Hamouri, 37, the son of a French mother and a PA Arab father, is a lawyer and field researcher for the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association. His wife, a French citizen, has been barred since January 2016 from entering Israel or the PA.

Advertisement







In 2005, Hamouri was convicted of plotting to murder then-Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef. He spent seven years in jail, but was released, along with 1027 other terrorists, in the Gilad Shalit deal.

According to Fatah, Addameer is an affiliate of the PFLP, which was designated as a terrorist organization by the US, EU, Canada, and Israel. Several of Addameer’s current and former employees, as well as lawyers that work for Addameer, have links to the PFLP. Addameer regularly provides legal assistance to Arabs accused by Israel of PFLP membership or activity on behalf of the terror group. On October 22, 2021, the Israeli Defense Ministry of Defense declared Addameer a “terror organization” because it is part of “a network of organizations” that operates “on behalf of the ‘Popular Front’.”

Hamouri has organized, incited, and planned to carry out terrorist attacks against civilians and prominent figures in Israel. In light of his ongoing involvement in the terrorist organization, Hamouri was placed several times in administrative detention. Sunday’s deportation came at the end of a process in which, due to Hamouri’s involvement in terrorist activities, his residency was revoked.

Representatives of the Enforcement Administration and Foreigners at the Population and Immigration Authority are accompanying Hamouri on the flight to France, where his wife and children are waiting for him.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said in a statement: “Today, the sentence against the terrorist Salah Hamouri is finalized and he is deported from Israel. This has been a long and protracted process and it is a tremendous achievement that just before the end of my service I was able to bring about his deportation, with the tools at my disposal, and promote the fight against terrorism. I hope that the incoming government will continue in this vein and expel terrorists from Israel.”

MK Ben Gvir said on News12 Meet the Press Saturday night: I personally believe that the solution is to also give the National Security Minister the authority to revoke citizenship, and thus there will be another possibility to throw from Israel terrorists who support terrorism, including those who have been released from prison.”

There has been no comment from French officials on the matter.