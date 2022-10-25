Photo Credit: Energean (handout)

Israel’s Energy Ministry gave final approval on Tuesday for the UK-based Energean firm to begin extraction of natural gas from the offshore Mediterranean Karish gas field.

“As we said throughout this process, gas production from the Karish platform would begin as planned the moment the technical conditions for production were met,” noted caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid in a statement Tuesday night.

“The production of natural gas from the Karish platform bolsters Israel’s energy security, enhances our stature as energy exporters, strengthens Israel’s economy, and helps in grappling with the global energy crisis,” Lapid said.

“The natural gas from Karish will help lower energy prices in Israel as well as increase competition in the market.”

Israel’s government cabinet will meet in a special session on Thursday to approve a maritime border agreement with Lebanon — the same day the agreement is to be signed in an “indirect signing ceremony” to take place under the auspices of US energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who brokered the agreement.

Hochstein met Tuesday in Washington DC with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss the agreement in detail.