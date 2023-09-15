Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

(JNS) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met earlier this week in New York with Orthodox Jewish leaders.

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, managing director of Coalition for Jewish Values, was one of the attendees who appeared in a photo that DeSantis, a Republican, shared on social media.

I had a great meeting with leaders from the Orthodox Jewish community in New York! @CaseyDeSantis and I wish all celebrating a sweet new year ahead. L'Shanah Tovah! pic.twitter.com/1pobKGIdBz — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 12, 2023

“I think he hit many of the right notes,” Menken told JNS. “He clearly sought our input in order to best serve us, along with all Americans, in a future administration.”

Menken told JNS that he was particularly compelled by the Florida governor’s comparison of the Orthodox community “to other minority groups given short shrift in the media, in both cases for ideological reasons.”

“It showed clear insight into the unfair treatment and its underlying causes,” he said.