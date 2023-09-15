Photo Credit: Omer Fichman/Flash90

An explosive device exploded Friday morning in an open area in Park HaYarkon. Police are on the scene and the circumstances of the incident, as well as the identity of the target, are under investigation.

The explosion took place around 6:40 AM when the charge blew up near a row of palm trees, where it had been hidden. The echoes of the explosion were heard in Tel Aviv and as far as Petah Tikvah.