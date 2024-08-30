Photo Credit: Olivier FitoussiFlash90.

If Israeli elections were held today, Likud would secure 30 seats—a quarter of the Knesset—with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintaining a lead with a 46% public approval rate, compared to 27% each for National Unity party leader Benny Gantz and opposition leader Yair Lapid.

That’s according to a new survey from Israel’s Channel 14, which recorded the largest projected number of Likud seats since Israel launched a defensive war against Hamas after the Oct. 7 terror attack.

National Unity had the next most projected seats (17), followed by Yisrael Beiteinu (13), Yesh Atid and the Democrats (11 each), Shas (10), United Torah Judaism (eight), Otzma Yehudit (six), Ra’am and Hadash-Ta’al (five each), and Religious Zionism (four).

Otzma Yehudit, led by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, is down two seats in the projected outcome.

Likud held 32 seats when Netanyahu was elected in November 2022.

A survey in May by Direct Polls and Channel 14 suggested that Likud would win 25 seats.

