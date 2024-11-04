Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

Donald Trump will push Israel to end its counter terrorism operations in Lebanon even before entering office in January, a senior official in his campaign claimed.

Dr. Massad Boulos, Trump’s campaign coordinator for the Arab community in the US, recently stated that if Trump wins the election on Tuesday, he “will act immediately to end the war in Lebanon and won’t wait until his inauguration in January.” Boulos is a Lebanese-born American businessman who moved to Texas as a teenager. Boulos’ son Michael married Tiffany Trump, Trump’s daughter, two years ago.

“Trump is committed to achieving a fair and lasting peace in the region, and the Lebanese hold a special place in his heart,” he stated, according to the Abu Ali Express site.

Trump’s campaign on Friday arrived in Dearborn, Michigan, the largest Arab-majority city in the US.

Trump secured two endorsements from the mayors of Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck, a small Muslim majority city near Detroit.

Trump’s visit to the city is “historic and highly significant for Lebanese Americans, as Dearborn is seen as the capital of the Muslim and southern Lebanese communities,” Boulos noted.

“Obviously the No. 1 point that is of high priority within the Arab American community is the current war in the Middle East,” Boulos said in an interview with the Associate Press. “And the question is, who can bring peace and who is bringing war? And they know the answer to that.”

Trump has a proven history of bringing peace to the Middle East. The former president brokered the Abraham Accords, the bilateral normalization agreement signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and between Israel and Bahrain in September 2020. Israel then normalized it relations with Sudan in October 2020, and with Morocco in the following December.

A similar deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel is reportedly on the cusp of finalization as both sides are waiting to see who the 47th president of the United States will be.

The path to ending the war with Lebanon is by eliminating the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which effectively controls the country, as well as by blocking Iranian interference.

