Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking to reclaim the premiership in the upcoming elections in November, received close to 10,000 phone calls in half an hour on Monday after publishing his private number.

As part of his campaign, Netanyahu, who only recently acquired a smartphone, published his number in an online clip and called on those who wished to speak to him to follow his Telegram channel.

In an apparent testimony to his popularity, 9,420 attempted to contact him, and a few people had an actual conversation with him.

Another clip he later posted shows the calls streaming in.

The Likud party, led by Netanyahu, is leading in the polls with a broad margin, and the latest numbers show that he has the greatest chances of forming the next government and returning to the helm, if he can build a coalition.