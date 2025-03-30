Photo Credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, field manager at the KKL-JNF Hula Lake

Spring migration is in full swing, with thousands of birds passing through Israel on their journey from Africa to breeding grounds in Europe and Asia. As a crucial stopover along this migratory route, Israel plays a vital role in supporting these birds as they travel northward.

תרימו עיניים לשמיים: בשעות האחרונות, נצפו ברחבי ישראל, להקות ענק של שקנאים, שחולפים מעלינו בשמי ישראל, ממש ברגעים אלה, בדרכם לאזורי הקינון שלהם, בעיקר סביב הים השחור. ג’יין דוידוב, צילמה להקה כזו, מעל קיבוץ אורים, שבנגב המערבי. ד”ר יואב פרלמן, מנהל מרכז הצפרות שלנו, מסביר כי… pic.twitter.com/4i9JpDSM5T — החברה להגנת הטבע (@SPNI) March 23, 2025

In recent weeks, the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) maintenance team at Hula Valley has been diligently preparing for the influx of migrating and nesting birds. Their efforts include constructing special nesting walls for bee-eaters, placing dry trees to enhance birdwatching opportunities, and creating temporary “summer ponds” to provide essential water sources for shorebirds and songbirds. Additionally, water bodies have been expanded and optimized to support the nesting of songbirds, ducks, and other avian species.

While most birds migrate under cover of night, larger species such as storks, pelicans, cranes, and birds of prey travel during daylight hours, using thermals to soar distances of 300 to 500 kilometers, depending on weather and wind conditions. At night, these majestic birds rest at KKL-JNF’s Hula Lake and surrounding areas before resuming their long journey the next day.

Yaron Charka, Chief Ornithologist at KKL-JNF, highlighted the excitement of this season: “We’re at the peak of spring migration, and new birds are spotted daily at all of the birdwatching sites in KKL-JNF’s Wings network. Some of these birds are rare and fascinating. Now is the perfect time to step outside, connect with nature, and experience this incredible migration firsthand.”

Inbar Shlomit Rubin, Field Manager at KKL-JNF Hula Lake, echoed this enthusiasm: “Migrating flocks can be seen in many places across the country during the day, so now is the time to look up and marvel at them in the sky. Spring migration is always full of surprises—we never know exactly which species will arrive or when. Every new flock is a source of excitement and joy. We are especially eager for the arrival of the striking bee-eaters and the birds that come here to raise the next generation. We’re doing everything we can to ensure their nesting success.”

