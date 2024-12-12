Photo Credit: CarmelH1 / Wikimedia

The Hula Valley Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after 14 months of fierce battles waged against Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah’s terrorist army, which included incessant rocket fire raining down on northern Israel.

More than 57,000 acres of land were blackened in the flames sparked by the rocket fire, threatening wildlife and human communities while destroying forestland, agricultural fields and other natural habitats.

The lake in the Hula Valley is a hugely popular destination for bird watchers monitoring the migration of millions of the feathered creatures flying twice a year between between Europe and Africa.

Each time, at least 390 species of birds pass through the area; water fowl, birds of prey and songbirds, water buffaloes and wildcats, unique flora and fauna. More than 500 million birds pass through Hula Valley each year.

KKL-JNF has developed an internationally acclaimed bird watching park at the site.

The reopening of the nature reserve was announced earlier this week by Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority, and comes as part of the first phase of reopening northern national parks and nature reserves.

Seven sites reopened Wednesday: Baram National Park, Hula Nature Reserve, Achziv National Park, Yehiam National Park, Hazor National Park, Nahal Amud Nature Reserve and Nimrod Fortress National Park.

Six sites remain closed for rehabilitation, including Ein Afek Nature Reserve and Nahal Hermon (Banias) Nature Reserve, among others.

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman called the reopening of the first parks and nature reserves an “exciting” moment.

“The ability to return and tour the magnificent landscapes of the north is a ray of hope for reconnecting with our nature, land and heritage,” Silman said.

