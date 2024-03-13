Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

At least three rockets fired from Lebanon by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists landed Wednesday afternoon in the Hula Valley in northern Israel.

The Hula Valley is home to a lake and nature preserve where tens of thousands of migrating birds stop off for a snack and a rest on their routes to and from Africa in the spring and fall each year.

The rockets landed in open areas and no property damage or injuries were reported.

The first round of rocket fire on Wednesday was aimed at the northern Israeli community of Hanita in the Mateh Asher Regional Council district at around 10:15 am.

Rockets were again fired at northern Israel from Lebanon later in the day, about an hour before sundown.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens were triggered in Ramat Naftali, Yesud HaMa’ala and Hulata in the Upper Galilee and Mount Hermon regions.

Around mid-afternoon, Iranian-backed terrorists in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets at the Sha’ar HaNegev and Ashkelon Coastal districts.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens were triggered in the communities of Netiv Ha’Asara, Yad Mordechai, and Erez — all of which were attacked by Hamas-led terrorists during the October 7, 2023 massacre.