Photo Credit: Yosef Mizrahi/TPS
Firefighters near Ikea - Beit Shemesh. August 25, 2022

A massive forest fire next to Moshav Tarum, just north of Beit Shemesh is forcing some residents to evacuate their homes. Six firefighting planes have been deployed in addition to the 20 firefighting teams on the ground. 15 additional firefighting teams were sent in as reinforcements.

Advertisement

The nearby Ikea store (near Eshtaol) was also evacuated when it looked like the fires were getting too close. After it was determined that the area was safe, shoppers were allowed back in.

The fire near Moshav Tarum. August 25, 2022. Source: Fire & Rescue Jerusalem Spokesperson

The fire also spread near the Dalia Tzafit power station.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBlessings From Studying The Zera Shimshon
Next articleLapid Would Have Joint Arab List in his Coalition
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...