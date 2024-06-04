Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

An IDF reservist was wounded Tuesday near Tzfat after being hit by shrapnel falling from an Iron Dome interception missile launched in response to what fighters believed was a rocket or explosive suicide drone over the city.

“Following sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in northern Israel, interceptors were launched from the area of Tzfat toward a suspicious aerial target. This was subsequently determined to have been a false identification,” the IDF said in a statement.

“As a result of the shrapnel from the interceptors, a reservist was moderately injured and evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.”

Falling shrapnel also caused a fire in the Birya Forest near Tzfat. The flames were subsequently extinguished by two teams of firefighters.

Firefighters also fought flames in the Keren Naftali Forest in the Upper Galilee.

Air defenses later shot down a “suspected target” launched at Israel from Lebanon. The interception took place over the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Nahariya.

“The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon off the coast of Nahariya. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol,” the IDF said.

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, has intensified its attacks on northern Israeli communities in recent days.

Dozens of explosive suicide drones and missiles fired over the past several days have caused a series of wildfires from east to west along Israel’s northern border, blackening some 3,000 acres of forests, nature reserves and farmland.

Israeli firefighters spent Monday night battling numerous blazes, including one that forced the evacuation of residents in Kiryat Shmona. Fires in Kfar Giladi, Kibbutz Manara and Shlomi were later declared under control.

Firefighters have been fighting the flames while dodging explosive suicide drones and rocket fire from across the border.

Due to the danger of anti-aircraft fire, Israeli firefighting aircraft were unable to support firefighters on the ground in their efforts to contain and extinguish the flames.

Seven acres of apple orchards in Kibbutz Malkia were burned to the ground; seven acres of vineyards and some 488 acres of pasture lands for cattle were also torched.