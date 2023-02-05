Photo Credit: Matanya Tausig/Flash90

The Kinneret’s (Sea of Galilee) water level rose 3.5 cm on Saturday, the Israeli Water Authority announced on Sunday, following the weekend’s heavy rains.

This level is just 1.64 meters below the “upper red line,” the level which means the Kinneret is full. If the water level goes above the upper red line, water authorities open the Degania Dam, just south of the lake, releasing water into the Jordan River to prevent flooding.

The water line is expected to continue rising. According to the Israeli Meteorological Service, occasional rainfall is expected in northern Israel on Sunday, continuing into the night. Snow on Mount Hermon, the highest point in the Golan Heights, is also expected.

Israel began actively maintaining the Kinneret’s water level this year by pumping desalinated water into the lake, instead of just pumping water out of the lake.