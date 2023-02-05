Photo Credit: Sliman Khader/Flash90

Israeli security forces arrested senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad personality Khader Adnan in the village of Arraba, near Jenin, in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Arab media reports.

Adnan, a spokesman for the terror group, has been arrested a number of times. In 2012, he was released from Israeli custody after a 66-day hunger strike.

Israeli security forces arrested seven wanted PA Arabs in counter-terror raids around Judea and Samaria on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday morning, but have not disclosed their names.

In an ongoing sweep against terror in Judea and Samaria, the IDF has thwarted 500 terror attacks and arrested more than 2,500 suspects. Operation Wave Breaker was launched by the IDF following a surge of Arab terror attacks in the spring of 2022 which killed 19 people.