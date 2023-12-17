Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot
A crowd near the Rafah crossing grabbed aid packages off a moving truck, December 16, 2023.

Al Jazeera and the Associated Press on Saturday posted videos showing Gaza residents scrambling to climb on top of moving aid trucks at the Rafah crossing near the border with Egypt.

Advertisement


The trucks belong to the United Arab Emirates, and each of them was guarded by at least one gunman, but something went wrong with the truck in the video above which appears to be going out of control, shedding almost half of its load on the streets as the driver was trying to escape the looting hungry mob.

The videos below offer different angles on the mob scrambling to get at the aid packages:

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhat Are the Minhagei Yerushalayim Pertaining to Burial in Eretz Yisroel?
Next articleIDF Uncovers Hamas Tunnel Shaft Under Baby’s Crib in ‘Civilian’ Home
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.