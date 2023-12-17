Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Al Jazeera and the Associated Press on Saturday posted videos showing Gaza residents scrambling to climb on top of moving aid trucks at the Rafah crossing near the border with Egypt.

תיעוד: תושבי עזה בוזזים משאיות סיוע של איחוד האמירויות שהגיעו לרצועה דרך מעבר רפיח@gal_sade @kaisos1987 (צילום: AP) pic.twitter.com/Fhr8TZoVat — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 17, 2023

The trucks belong to the United Arab Emirates, and each of them was guarded by at least one gunman, but something went wrong with the truck in the video above which appears to be going out of control, shedding almost half of its load on the streets as the driver was trying to escape the looting hungry mob.

The videos below offer different angles on the mob scrambling to get at the aid packages: