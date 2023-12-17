Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit / screengrab

During activity in Jabalya, IDF soldiers from the Nahal Brigade found an operational tunnel shaft inside a children’s room in the basement of a building. This shaft included built-in stairs, and was destroyed by the brigade’s engineering forces.

Jabalya is also home to the Kamal Adwan Maternity Hospital in Gaza, which was being used by Hamas as a major command and control center in the area.

Israeli forces arrested some 80 terrorists at the hospital this weekend, including some who took part in the horrific October 7th massacre.

In addition, the troops destroyed terror infrastructure in the area and located numerous weapons including AK-47s, RPGs, explosive devices, Nukhba military equipment, technological equipment, and Hamas intelligence documents.

During their activity in the hospital, IDF and Shin Bet forces questioned the hospital workers, who confessed that weapons were hidden in incubators in the NICU — the same incubators that were supposed to be used to treat premature babies.

IDF troops found weapons, classified documents, and tactical communications equipment after the questioning was completed.