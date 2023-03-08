Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
An IDF tank near the Gaza border.

A military bulldozer working near the Gaza Strip border Wednesday morning ran over a landmine. There are no casualties.

Local Israeli farmers were told to evacuate the areas near the fence of the southern Gaza Strip, following which IDF tanks shelled a Hamas military post at the border fence.

A red alert was sounded overnight Wednesday in the Gaza envelope, in Kibbutz Nir Am near Sderot, following the IDF attack in Jenin that killed several Arab terrorists. The IDF later reported the alert was in response to a failed rocket launch that landed inside the strip.

David Israel
