(TPS) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich unveiled a plan to encourage mass emigration of Gazans from Gaza on Sunday, describing it as “an opportunity to bring a real end to the conflict.”

Smotrich, addressing the Knesset’s Land of Israel Caucus, said, “It’s amazing how ideas once considered unthinkable have now become consensus. If we can facilitate the emigration of 10,000 people a day, seven days a week, within six months, Gaza will be cleared. Every budget that isn’t invested in encouraging emigration will cost us much more in future rounds of fighting.”

Smotrich claimed that discussions are already taking place with international partners regarding logistical aspects of the plan, including identifying host countries willing to absorb Gazan emigrants. He asserted that the proposal is not a fantasy but “a structured plan with clear implementation steps” that could .”

Budgeting would not be an obstacle, Smotrich claimed.

Ido Norden, chairman of the Senior Forum, supported the economic feasibility of the plan. Presenting a position paper, he argued that keeping the population in Gaza and attempting reconstruction would cost between $98 and $127 billion over a decade. Conversely, providing each family with a $25,000 relocation grant would be far more cost-effective.

“The moment the population is removed, the humanitarian crisis ends immediately,” he said. Norden also emphasized that international law does not prohibit population movements in conflict zones, citing historical precedents.

Professor Eugene Kontorovich, director of international law at the Jerusalem-based Kohelet Policy Forum, argued that Egypt’s refusal to allow Gazans to flee violates international norms. He also dismissed concerns that encouraging migration would constitute forced displacement.

“Palestinians in Gaza are effectively paid to stay there through international funding, Hamas governance, and UNRWA support,” Kontorovich said. “Providing people with an option to leave is not ethnic cleansing—just as offering Soviet Jews an escape from the Iron Curtain was not.”

Kontorovich also noted that U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan includes American involvement in shaping Gaza’s future, suggesting that international engagement could play a meaningful role in facilitating such an initiative.

Likud MK Tali Gottlieb backed Smotrich, arguing that only full Israeli military control over Gaza could ensure the return of hostages held by Hamas.

“As long as Hamas remains in power, we will not see a single Gazan aiding us in our fight against terror,” Gottlieb insisted.

Said Likud MK Amit Halevi, “Eradicating Hamas requires not only military force but also dismantling the civilian networks that sustain its operations. Throughout history, population transfers have been a recognized solution in deep-rooted conflicts.”

Asked to share his thoughts on Trump’s remarks, Asher Fredman told The Press Service of Israel in February that voluntarily relocating Gazans to third countries while the US rebuilds the Strip could be done, but it would require the right circumstances.

“Gazans won’t be able to leave in large numbers if Hamas gunmen are stopping people from leaving,” said Fredman, who is the executive director of the Misgav Institute in Jerusalem. “A military campaign would first have to weaken Hamas enough to keep it from barring Palestinians from emigrating.”

He cited a Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research survey published on June 26, 2024, which found that 44% of Gazans ages 18-29 would emigrate if given the chance.

A 2022 report, written by the Hamas-affiliated Council on International Relations and seen by TPS-IL, said 12% of the Strip’s population fled since 2007 when the terror group violently seized control of Gaza.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.

