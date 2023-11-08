Photo Credit: IDF

Israel Defense Forces have destroyed at least 130 tunnel shafts in Gaza that lead to the subterranean terrorist network that honeycombs throughout the enclave.

“Combat engineers fighting in Gaza are destroying the enemy’s weapons and are locating, exposing and detonating tunnel shafts,” the IDF said Wednesday.

“With the expansion of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the soldiers are thwarting Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure.”

As part of the ground forces’ activity in Gaza, IDF soldiers are currently working to expose and destroy Hamas’ tunnels.

Since the beginning of the fighting, 130 tunnel shafts have been destroyed.

During activities of the soldiers of the 460th Brigade to locate and destroy underground infrastructure, tunnel shafts and the Hamas command centers were destroyed by the brigade’s combat engineers.

The Hamas terrorist leadership prepared for a prolonged stay in the tunnels, as can be seen based on water and oxygen generation means found in the tunnels.

Soldiers of the Nahal Brigade conducted operational activity at a Hamas training post in northern Gaza. Tunnels were located under the post and after they were exposed, the shafts in the post were destroyed.