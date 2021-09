Photo Credit: Rahim Flash90

Four people were wounded in an explosion in a Hamas outpost in Rafah, in southern Gaza, near the Sufa crossing, on Saturday.

Two of the four were evacuated to a hospital.

Arab media reported that the explosion was from a leftover IDF explosive.

When Hamas finds leftover IDF bombs they attempt the salvage the explosives, which has been known to result in a quick reduction in active Hamas members as well as a Darwin award.