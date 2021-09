Photo Credit: YoniW / Wikipedia / Public Domain

Lebanese Authorities seized 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in the Hezbollah controlled eastern Beqaa Valley, according to reports in Arab media.

Ammonium nitrate is the same chemical that blew up Beirut Port on August 4, 2020.

The chemical was being stored in a truck in a fertilizer warehouse. The area is a smuggling hub between Lebanon and Israel.

The company that owns the chemical said it was for fertilizer.