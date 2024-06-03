Photo Credit: Pixabay / Nason Rathbone

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced at a briefing Monday evening that military representatives have informed the families of 80-year-old Haim Peri, 80-year-old Yoram Metzger, 84-year-old Amiram Cooper and 51-year-old dual Israeli-UK citizen Nadav Popelwell that their loved ones are no longer alive.



The four men were abducted by invading Hamas-led terrorists during the October 7, 2023 massacre.

In a Hebrew-language statement to the media, Hagari said all four died when they were together” during IDF military operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis”, a major Hamas stronghold, several months ago.

May their memories be blessed.

“We are constantly collecting intelligence around the clock, and we also do this intelligence gathering sometimes at the risk of our lives,” Hagari reminded reporters.

“The decision to pronounce the four hostages dead was based on intelligence and was confirmed by a Ministry of Health expert committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Religious Services and the Chief Rabbi of Israel.

“The circumstances of their death in Hamas captivity are still under examination by all the relevant professionals,” Hagari said.

The IDF operates in a wide variety of methods in order to gather information about the abductees and the abductees remaining in the Gaza Strip.

“The IDF and other security agencies will continue to accompany the families of the abductees as long as necessary until they return home.”