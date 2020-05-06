Photo Credit: Jorge Novominsky / Flash 90

After 40 days of quiet, a rocket was launched early Wednesday morning from the Gaza Strip at the Gaza envelope settlements. No red color alarm was activated, since the rocket fell in an open area between two communities in the Sde Negev Regional Council. There were no injuries and no damage to property.

IDF tanks responded by firing at three military posts of the Hamas terror organization in the northern Gaza Strip.

Arab sources reported that the shelling hit the organization’s “restraining force” positions in Beit Hanun. No injuries were reported as a result of the attacks.

The last rocket fired at Israel’s Gaza envelope was on March 27, and it also landed in an open area near Sderot. There were no injuries and no damage to property. At the time, the IDF retaliated by attacking military positions and infrastructure used for Hamas’s underground operations.