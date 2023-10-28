Photo Credit: Liron Moldovan/Flash90
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit buildings and cars in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod. October 9, 2023.

Tamar Chaya Torpiashvili, a nine-year-old girl from Ashdod, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday evening, Ashdod’s Assuta Hospital announced.

Tamar suffered a heart attack last week while running to bomb shelter during a Hamas rocket attack. She had been on life support since the attack.

Jewish Press News Desk
