Photo Credit: Liron Moldovan/Flash90

Tamar Chaya Torpiashvili, a nine-year-old girl from Ashdod, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday evening, Ashdod’s Assuta Hospital announced.

Tamar suffered a heart attack last week while running to bomb shelter during a Hamas rocket attack. She had been on life support since the attack.

