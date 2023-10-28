Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israel Defense Forces on Friday evening significantly expanded its limited incursions into Gaza, each time entering the territory, carrying out various missions, and exiting the territory within hours. The operations continued during the day on Saturday as well.

Advertisement





Israeli infantry forces and tanks entered northern Gaza as far as a kilometer in further preparation for a full-scale invasion to eliminate the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization.

החל משעות הערב המוקדמות אמש, צה"ל בהובלת צוותי קרב משולבים של כוחות שיריון, הנדסה וחי״ר פועל קרקעית בצפון רצועת עזה>> pic.twitter.com/Jq8pBQ6TeF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 28, 2023

“These activities are being supported by precise and heavy fire,” IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said in a video update released Saturday night.

The objectives of the operation, Halevi said, are “dismantling Hamas, security our borders and above all the supreme effort to return the hostages home.”

Those objectives, the IDF chief of staff emphasized, “require a ground operation,” and he noted, “every victory comes with a price.”

Halevi added that the IDF is “following regional developments and are prepared for any scenario,” in what appeared to be a reference to recent multiple attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq, as well as attempted long-range aerial attacks on Israel by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Likewise, on Israel’s northern border, Halevi said the IDF is at a “very high level of readiness in order to prevent and thwart Hezbollah’s attempts to harm Israeli civilians or soldiers.”

The IDF has blocked multiple such attempts by Hezbollah operatives, including ongoing numerous anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) attacks on IDF soldiers and Israeli communities.