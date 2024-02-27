Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Over the last week, the soldiers of the 932nd Battalion Combat Team have been operating against Hamas in the Zeitoun area in the northern Gaza Strip. During one encounter with terrorists, Staff Sergeant Avraham Wovagen z”l, fell in battle.

Following the encounter, a terrorist’s camera was located at the scene with chilling footage exposing Hamas’ method of firing the anti-tank missiles from built-up areas and inside buildings, as well as how the enemy operates in the area.

The following footage, from a terrorist’s camera, is not from the battle during which SSGT Avraham Wovagen z”l fell in combat.

Several terrorist cells suspected of shooting at the soldier were eliminated following the initial encounter, using an aircraft operated by the brigade.

The commander of the 932nd Battalion in the Zeitoun area, LTC Dotan, describes what his fighters found following the battle.

Later that day, the soldiers carried out a targeted raid on a structure used to fire at the forces. The soldiers located weapons used by Hamas, including a short-range anti-tank missile, pistols, sniper weapons and ammunition.