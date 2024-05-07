Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

Following the initial public statement by Hamas that the terrorist organization “agreed” to a ceasefire deal with Israel, on Tuesday morning the full text that Hamas submitted to the mediating countries and Israel regarding the hostage deal was revealed.

The purpose of the Hamas proposal is the release of all the Israeli hostages who are still in the Gaza Strip, including civilians and male and female soldiers, living and dead. Also included are abductees who were in Gaza before October 7, including Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Isham Esayed, and Avra Mengistu. In return, Arab terrorists will be released from Israeli prisons, IDF forces will withdraw from the Gaza Strip, and a lasting ceasefire will come into effect that will include the rehabilitation of Gaza, meaning an end to the war.

THE FIRST 42 DAYS OF THE HOSTAGE DEAL

A temporary halt to the military operations of the IDF and the terrorist operations of Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the east and away from the populated areas in Gaza to an area close to the border, including departing from the Netzer axis across the Strip and Al-Kuwait Square located on a hilltop in Gaza City.

The cessation of Israel’s intelligence gathering and air activity for 10 hours a day, and for 12 hours on the days when the hostages are to be released.

Returning the Arabs in the Gaza Strip to their places of residence.

The withdrawal of IDF forces from the Netzer axis will take place on the third day of the deal, after the release of three hostages. The IDF will fully withdraw from Rashid Road eastward to the Saladin axis and all the IDF points established in the area will be dismantled.

At the same time, the return of unarmed Arab civilians to the northern Strip will begin, the free passage of residents will be allowed at every point, and humanitarian aid will be let in without obstacles.

On the 22nd day of the deal, after the release of half of the living civilian hostages and the living female soldiers, IDF forces will leave the center of the Gaza Strip to an area close to the border parameter.

As part of the humanitarian aid, 600 trucks per day will enter, including 50 fuel trucks, of which 300 will reach the northern Strip.

THE RELEASE OF THE HOSTAGES AND THE TERRORISTS

In the first phase, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages “alive or dead,” women – civilians and soldiers, children under 19 who are not soldiers, adults over 50, and the sick. In return, Israel will release terrorists from prisons as follows:

Hamas will release the civilian women and children under the age of 19 who are not soldiers. In return, Israel will release 30 terrorists – women and children according to lists that the terrorist organization will submit, based on seniority.

Hamas will release all the hostages over the age of 50, the sick and the wounded. In exchange, Israel will release 30 older terrorists over the age of 50, according to lists that Hamas will submit, based on seniority.

Hamas will release all Israeli female soldiers who are still alive, and in return, Israel will release 50 terrorists for each female soldier, including 30 serving life sentences and 20 serving heavy sentences other than life sentences, according to Hamas’s lists.

THE RELEASE SCHEDULES IN THE FIRST PHASE

Hamas will release three hostages on the third day of the ceasefire. After that, Hamas will release three hostages every week, with women, including civilians and soldiers, being released first. In the sixth week, Hamas will release the remaining hostages included in this phase. In exchange, Israel will release the agreed number of terrorists, according to lists that Hamas will submit. On the seventh day, the terrorist organization will provide information about the other hostages who are expected to be released.

On the 22nd day, Israel will release the re-arrested Shalit deal terrorists. In the fifth week of the deal, if the number of Israeli hostages who are alive does not reach 33, Hamas will release bodies in the same category instead. In return, Israel will release all those arrested in Gaza after October 7, including women and children under the age of 19.

The terrorist organization stated that the release of the hostages will depend on the progress on the other parts of the deal, which include the cessation of military operations, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip, the return of the Arab civilians to their places of residence, and the continued humanitarian aid to Gaza at an increased rate.

ADDITIONAL HAMAS POINTS

Israel must complete legal procedures that will prevent it from re-arresting terrorists who were released based on crimes they committed before their release.

The release keys in the first phase are the basis for negotiations on the keys for the second phase.

Israel must improve the condition of the terrorists in its prisons and remove all the punishments and worsened conditions that were imposed after October 7.

No later than the 16th day of the ceasefire, indirect negotiations will begin between the two sides on the details of the second phase, with the aim of reaching agreements before the end of the fifth week.

The restoration of infrastructure in all areas of the Gaza Strip must begin, and the Gaza firefighting forces must be provided with provisions to replace depleted resources.

At the beginning of the first day, more than 50 Hamas members will be allowed to go abroad for medical treatment through the Rafah crossing. Also, the number of Gazans who will be able to leave through the Rafah Crossing will be increased and trade will be restored without restrictions.