The security establishment in Israel estimates that Hamas is in a phase of survival and no longer trying to strengthen itself.

From information that has reached The Press Service of Israel from various sources in recent days, it appears that Hamas recently took a series of steps aimed at preserving the remnants of its fragmenting power.

As part of this, Hamas divided the Gaza Strip into two new command sectors – the north is commanded by Izz al-Din Haddad, and the south is commanded by Mohammad Sinwar, brother of Gaza strongman Yahya Sinwar. Muhammad Shabana, who commands Hamas forces in Rafah, the terror group’s last stronghold, is under Sinwar.

Haddad carries great prestige within Hamas, who commanded the terrorists who seized the body of Israeli soldier Oron Shaul during fighting in Shejaya in July 2014. Since being appointed commander of northern Gaza, he has focused his efforts on restoring Hamas military and administrative infrastructure in the areas of Shejaya, Zeitoun, Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya.

One of the attempts was thwarted when Israeli forces surprised Hamas with an operation at Shifa Hospital, where Hamas tried to establish a makeshift government center in March. Hamas established a small government administration center inside the hospital compound. On the day that Israeli forces entered the compound, Hamas was about to pay salaries to hundreds of civil servants and terrorists.

Moreover, Israel has managed to cut off northern and southern Gaza from each other by taking control of the Netzarim Corridor, a 6.5-km-road running from east to west, just south of Gaza City.

“It turns out that the Netzarim Corridor has become a tourniquet right around the neck of Hamas in Gaza,” an Israeli security official told TPS-IL in June.

Hamas has become extremely cautious with its field security rules, and its operatives are wary of being tracked not only by Israeli intelligence but by Fatah operatives and Palestinian Authority loyalists. This is because Hamas fears a significant intelligence achievement for Israel, particularly while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting the US. Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday. He is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress.

Israeli security officials stress that Hamas is trying to adapt to the new situation, but has been unable to strengthen itself since the IDF took control of the Philadelphia Corridor. This buffer zone running the length of the 14-kilometer Egypt-Gaza border was created to prevent weapons smuggling after Israel disengaged from Gaza in 2006. Hamas violently seized control of Gaza the following year.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 44 have been declared dead.

