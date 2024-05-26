Photo Credit: Arab social networks

Hamas issued a statement overnight Sunday claiming that its fighters kidnapped IDF soldiers in the Jabaliya “refugee” camp in the Gaza Strip, and the IDF spokesman issued a message saying: “There is no incident of a soldier being kidnapped.” According to Hamas’s announcement, the incident took place on Saturday in Jabaliya. The terrorist group enclosed supposed documentation of a body being dragged, and released documentation of weapons, vests, and helmets.

The Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida issued a message online claiming that Hamas operatives “lured a Zionist force into one of the tunnels in the Jabaliya refugee camp and ambushed it inside the tunnel and at the entrance to it, managed to confront the members of that force from point blank range and then attacked the force with explosives. As aid rushed to the scene, it was hit directly and then our fighters retreated after the explosion of the tunnel they used in the operation knocked down the force’s entire personnel – some dead, some wounded, and some captured, and took possession of their military equipment.”

Huzaifa al-Kahloot, known by his nom de guerre Abu Obaida, has been the spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades since at least 2002. After the October 7, 2023 massacre of innocent Israeli civilians, Abu Obaida stated in a public speech that 85% of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades’ recruits were orphans desiring to avenge their parents who had been killed by the IDF.

The United States announced sanctions on Abu Obaida in April 2024.

On January 17, 2024, following an examination of a propaganda video featuring Abu Obaida, it became evident that one of the terrorist’s eyes was significantly larger than the other (see image above). A military source estimated at the time that Abu Obeida had been injured by IDF attacks, or that he was suffering from an infection and did not have the proper medicine.

It’s good to know that since then Israel supplied Hamas with all the medicine it needed and then some so that Abu Obaida could return to work.

