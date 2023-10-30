Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Doctors have confirmed the death of 23-year-old Shani Nicole Louk, and Israeli-German dual national kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from an October 7 music festival in Reim.

Louk’s abduction from the scene by Hamas terrorists was documented in an October 8 video released by the terrorists on social media that showed the young woman dragged brutally to a vehicle without her clothes, and then being paraded in the back of a truck in Gaza.

The young woman appeared to be unconscious at the time.

“We received an official notification yesterday from the IDF and ZAKA that included a letter stating that a bone from the base of a skull was found that matches Shani’s DNA,” Shani’s cousin Ruthie told Ynet.

“The doctors said that a person could not live without this bone, leading them to conclude that she had passed away. They consulted with two additional experts and a rabbi on the matter,” she added.

Louk’s family has also said that her credit card had been used in Gaza, according to information they received from her bank.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters on Sunday that the military has thus far notified the families of 239 captives that their loved ones are being held hostage by hamas in Gaza. The figure does not include the four captives who were released by Hamas last week.

The fate of an additional 40 individuals remains unknown.