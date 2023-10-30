Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkovitz / TPS
Scene of the terror attack on Jerusalem's Shivtei Yisrael street light rail station. Oct. 30, 2023.

An Israeli police officer, age 40, is in serious condition after being stabbed near at the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station in Jerusalem on Monday.

The attacker was shot and killed at the scene by another policeman, Meir Gabai, who it turns is the father of Mor, one of the terror victims murdered in the Hamas massacre.

The wounded officer was evacuated to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment and is said to be in serious but stable condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer Eli Avraham who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “When I arrived at the scene I found a man in his 20s who had suffered a stab wound in his upper body. I treated him at the scene before he was transported in an ambulance to the Hospital in serious condition.”

Content by Pesach Benson / TPS was used in this report.

